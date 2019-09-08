{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. Clarke and Zoanne Frederick have been blessed by God with 50 years of marriage. They will be celebrating their anniversary with an open house from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2620 Fourth St. S.E., Mason City.

