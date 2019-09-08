You have free articles remaining.
Rev. Clarke and Zoanne Frederick have been blessed by God with 50 years of marriage. They will be celebrating their anniversary with an open house from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2620 Fourth St. S.E., Mason City.
