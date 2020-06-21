Fahrney, 66 years
Fahrney, 66 years

Fahrney Anniv 6-21.jpg

Mason City- Maurice and Jeanette (Williams) Fahrney were united in marriage on June 18, 1954, at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg, Iowa. They celebrated their 66th anniversary with a virtual party that included extended family that live across the United States.

The couple's children and spouses are Kristine and Ben Wiant of Durham, NC and Nancy and John Fallis of Mason City. The Fahrneys also have three grandchildren: Suzanne, Michael, and Nicholas Fallis.

