Engstler, 65 years

Duane and MaryLou were married August 20, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mason City. They will be celebrating their anniversary with their children, Jean (William) Jennings, James (Charlotte), Joan (Todd) Bader, and John (Dianne); and grandchildren Daniel, Ann (Evan), Patrick, Cassie (Spencer), Heather, Hannah (Eric), and Bryce.