Engstler, 65 years

Duane & MaryLou Engstler of Britt, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.
Duane and MaryLou were married August 20, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mason City. They will be celebrating their anniversary with their children, Jean (William) Jennings, James (Charlotte), Joan (Todd) Bader, and John (Dianne); and grandchildren Daniel, Ann (Evan), Patrick, Cassie (Spencer), Heather, Hannah (Eric), and Bryce.
Cards can be mailed to them at 711 3rd Ave SW, Britt, IA 50423.
