Ellingson, 70 years

Card shower honoring Marloe and Alice Ellingson celebrating their 70th anniversary on April 16, 2020.

Send cards to:

Marloe & Alice Ellingson

715 Ash Street

Osage, Iowa 50461-1412

Marloe and Alice wed on April 16, 1950, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. Marloe retired from the Hampton police department and Alice is a retired nurse.

Children are: Marloe Jr. and Donna Ellingson, Joice, Iowa; Deb (Ellingson) and Dan Swann, Osage, Iowa; and Brenda (Ellingson) and Darrell McKee, Osage, Iowa.

Marloe and Alice are blessed with 19 grandchildren and spouses, and 25 great grandchildren.

