Ellingson, 70 years

Card shower honoring Marloe and Alice Ellingson celebrating their 70th anniversary on April 16, 2020.
Send cards to:
Marloe & Alice Ellingson
715 Ash Street
Osage, Iowa 50461-1412
Marloe and Alice wed on April 16, 1950, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. Marloe retired from the Hampton police department and Alice is a retired nurse.
Children are: Marloe Jr. and Donna Ellingson, Joice, Iowa; Deb (Ellingson) and Dan Swann, Osage, Iowa; and Brenda (Ellingson) and Darrell McKee, Osage, Iowa.
Marloe and Alice are blessed with 19 grandchildren and spouses, and 25 great grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!