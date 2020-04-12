Ellingson, 70 years
0 comments

Ellingson, 70 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ellingson Anniv 4-12 & Press News 4-14.jpg

Card shower honoring Marloe and Alice Ellingson celebrating their 70th anniversary on April 16, 2020.

Send cards to:

Marloe & Alice Ellingson

715 Ash Street

Osage, Iowa 50461-1412

Marloe and Alice wed on April 16, 1950, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. Marloe retired from the Hampton police department and Alice is a retired nurse.

Children are: Marloe Jr. and Donna Ellingson, Joice, Iowa; Deb (Ellingson) and Dan Swann, Osage, Iowa; and Brenda (Ellingson) and Darrell McKee, Osage, Iowa.

Marloe and Alice are blessed with 19 grandchildren and spouses, and 25 great grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dannen, 50 years
Anniversaries

Dannen, 50 years

Vern Dannen and Janelle (Lutz) Dannen of Plymouth, Iowa, were married April 3, 1970, at Methodist Church in Manly, Iowa. The couple will celeb…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News