Thornton – Eldon and Lavonne (Wessels) Doane were married September 12, 1970, at the Immanuel Reformed Church in Klemme, Iowa. They have one daughter, Laura (Steve) Schlichting; grandchildren, Cody Schlichting & Jessica (Coda) Subject; great grandchildren, Jerzy & Dean Subject.

They will have a family get together to celebrate the day.

Cards may be sent to 1972 Finch Ave., Thornton, IA 50478

