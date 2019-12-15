{{featured_button_text}}
Dixon anniv

Larry Dixon and Sharon Birdsell Dixon, of Mason City, Iowa, were married December 4, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and request no gifts please.

The couple’s children and their spouses are Laura Bramsen (Darin Reynolds) and Tracy (Mike) Waite, of Mason City. They have four grandchildren: Jeramy Schiefelbein, Ben Bramsen, Jacob (Alyssa) Waite and Jillian Waite. They also have eight great-grandchildren: Alexis and Zane Schiefelbein, Makayla, Makenna and Jaxon Waite and Hailey, Hayden and Hanna Hanson.

