Larry Dixon and Sharon Birdsell Dixon, of Mason City, Iowa, were married December 4, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and request no gifts please.
The couple’s children and their spouses are Laura Bramsen (Darin Reynolds) and Tracy (Mike) Waite, of Mason City. They have four grandchildren: Jeramy Schiefelbein, Ben Bramsen, Jacob (Alyssa) Waite and Jillian Waite. They also have eight great-grandchildren: Alexis and Zane Schiefelbein, Makayla, Makenna and Jaxon Waite and Hailey, Hayden and Hanna Hanson.
