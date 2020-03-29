Dannen, 50 years

You have free articles remaining.
Vern Dannen and Janelle (Lutz) Dannen of Plymouth, Iowa, were married April 3, 1970, at Methodist Church in Manly, Iowa. The couple will celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Cards and wishes can be sent to them at 1926 350th St, Plymouth, IA 50464.
The couple has 3 children, Amy (Shad) Stoeffler of Mason City, Kari (Bill) Pate of Manly, Aaron (Lindsey) Dannen of Plymouth, along with 10 grandchildren, Brock (Marissa) and Blake Stoeffler, Aric, Dylin, Caileb and Abby Pate, Izac Brunner, Cloey Risvold, Wyatt and Owen Dannen.
