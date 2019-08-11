Leo Chisholm and Elsie (Suby) Chisholm of Osage, IA, were married August 16, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. They will celebrate their 65th anniversary with a family dinner. The couple’s children and their spouses are Tim (Karin) Chisholm, Eden Prairie, MN; Jon (Karla) Chisholm, Osage, IA; and Cindy (Don) Ehrisman, Monticello, IA. They have 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 5 Presidential Ct, Osage, IA 50461. No gifts please.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.