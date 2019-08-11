{{featured_button_text}}
Chisholm anniv

Leo Chisholm and Elsie (Suby) Chisholm of Osage, IA, were married August 16, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. They will celebrate their 65th anniversary with a family dinner. The couple’s children and their spouses are Tim (Karin) Chisholm, Eden Prairie, MN; Jon (Karla) Chisholm, Osage, IA; and Cindy (Don) Ehrisman, Monticello, IA. They have 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 5 Presidential Ct, Osage, IA 50461. No gifts please.

