Cherry anniv

John Cherry and Elizabeth Cherry (Dillard), of Clear Lake, Iowa, were married August 9, 1969, in Altavista, Virginia, at Central Baptist Church. The couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Norway and the British Isles. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 4208 South Shore Drive, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

They couple’s children and their spouses are Jane Myneni – spouse Sachin Myneni in Bakersfield, CA, and Anne Cherry – spouse Bradley Hintze in Durham, NC. They have 3 grandchildren.

