Cottrell anniv

Mark Cottrell, son of Bill and Zell Cottrell, and Jennifer Zorn, daughter of Irvin and Ruth Zorn, were married October 18, 1969, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa. Their children are William and Michelle Cottrell and family of Northwood, Iowa, and Gretchen and A.J. Stone and family of Manly, Iowa. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 1856 430th St, Kensett, IA 50448. There will be a private family celebration.

We would like to thank our family, friends and neighbors who helped make those 50 years a great experience!

