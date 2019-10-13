{{featured_button_text}}

Ray and Gloria (Rasmussen) Callow. of Mason City, were married October 18, 1969, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple’s children are Alan Callow and Jamie Koehler, both from Mason City. They have 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Cards and wishes can be sent to 684 Ninth St. SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401

