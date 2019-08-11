{{featured_button_text}}
Callanan

Mike Callanan and Cathy (Johnson) Callanan of Clear Lake, IA, were married August 16, 1969. at Saint Patrick’s Church in Clear Lake, IA. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a gathering of family and friends. Cards can be sent to 215 N Shore Dr., Clear Lake IA 50428. The couple’s children and their spouses are Adam (Jodi) Callanan, Mason City, IA; Abby (Bryan) Wagner, La Vista, NE; and Casey (Hunter) Callanan, Clear Lake, IA. They have 7 grandchildren.

