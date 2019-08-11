Mike Callanan and Cathy (Johnson) Callanan of Clear Lake, IA, were married August 16, 1969. at Saint Patrick’s Church in Clear Lake, IA. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a gathering of family and friends. Cards can be sent to 215 N Shore Dr., Clear Lake IA 50428. The couple’s children and their spouses are Adam (Jodi) Callanan, Mason City, IA; Abby (Bryan) Wagner, La Vista, NE; and Casey (Hunter) Callanan, Clear Lake, IA. They have 7 grandchildren.
