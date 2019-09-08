{{featured_button_text}}
Forrest Buffington and Janice (Monson) Buffington, of Forest City, Iowa, were married September 12, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Woden. The couple’s children, Ellen (Eric) Bruns and Andy (Keila) Buffington, along with granddaughters and families will join them to celebrate their 60th anniversary with a family dinner.

