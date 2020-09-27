 Skip to main content
Braughton, 60 Years
Braughton, 60 Years

The family of Jerry and Donna Braughton is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married October 1, 1960, at the First United Methodist Church in Mason City, IA. Their family includes children: Mike (Michelle) Braughton, Michele (Tim) Yezek, and Rob (Teresa) Braughton; 4 grandchildren, Michaela & Morgan Braughton and Tyler & Riley Braughton. They also have an International daughter, Sachi (Oscar) Alonzo. Cards of congratulations can be sent to Jerry & Donna at: 944 16th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401

