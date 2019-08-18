Gary Brallier and Marlene (Kornegor) Brallier of Rockford, Iowa, were married August 20, 1959. They are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple’s children and their spouses are Dan Brallier and Jodi Wendel of Mason City, IA, and Linn and Dawn Brallier Wolf of Charles City, IA. They have 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 2336 Balsam Ave, Rockford, IA 50468.
