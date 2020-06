Dan Boehmer and Janet (McKim) Boehmer, of Apache Junction, AZ, were married June 26, 1970, in Mason City. They will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner including their son and daughter-in-law and twin grandsons Alex and Zach. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 1540 S. Tomahawk Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.