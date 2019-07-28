You have free articles remaining.
Jerry Bergman and Pamela (Hansen) Bergman of Plymouth, IA, were married August 9, 1969, at First Baptist Church in Rockwell, IA. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house on August 4, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church in Mason City, IA. The couple’s children and their spouses are Cheri (John) VanDerHart of Montezuma, IA; Jennifer (Chris) Anderson of Mason City, IA; and Bruce (Renae) Bergman of Mason City, IA. They have 6 grandchildren.
