Bahnsen 1
Bahnsen 2

Westly (Bud) Bahnsen and Pauline (Petersen) Bahnsen of Mason City were married on October 24, 1954. They will celebrate 65 years of marriage. The couple’s children are Chris (Linh) Bahnsen of Pensacola, Florida; Paula (Ross) Anderson, of Dumont, Iowa; and Carrie (Ron) Waldbillig of Kansas City, Missouri. They have six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Cards and wishes may be sent to 1415 Sixth St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

