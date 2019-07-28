Robert Peterson Jr. and Sherry (Angell) Peterson were married July 26, 1969. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary with an open house.
The couple’s children are Troy Peterson (Jen) of Waterloo, IA; Eric & Berna Peterson of Waterloo, IA; Jami Julsen (Tim) of Mason City, IA, and Michele Peterson of Mason City, IA. They have 9 grandchildren, Alexandra Blad (Jesse), Audriana Peterson (Tyler), Olivia Peterson (Jack), Blaze Peterson, Storm Julsen, Trenton Despenas, Braiden Despenas, Tavin Despenas, and Maya Despenas. Their 3 great-grandchildren are Ariella Blad, Axel Julsen, and Davina Klein.
Cards can be sent to the couple at 1402 S Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA 50401.
