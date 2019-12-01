{{featured_button_text}}
Alcorn anniv

Clear Lake – Terry and Mariann (Enbusk) Alcorn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, December 6. They were married December 6, 1969, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City.

They have two sons and four grandchildren: Josh and his wife, Missy, and grandsons, Carter and Tyson, Le Mars, Iowa; and Kit and Wendy, Clear Lake, Iowa; and grandchildren Jared, Des Moines, Iowa; and Kyle, North Liberty, Iowa.

Cards may be sent to Terry and Mariann at 1609 N. Eighth St., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

