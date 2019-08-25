{{featured_button_text}}
Adams anniv

David Adams and Mary (O’Donnell) Adams of Mason City, Iowa, were married August 25, 1969, in Rapid City, SD. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip earlier this summer to Okoboji, Iowa. The couple’s children and their spouses are Troy (Molly) Adams, Ankeny, Iowa; Cary Adams, Mankato, MN; and Megan (Jason) Ellison, Waverly, Iowa. They have 6 grandchildren.

