70th Wedding Anniversary Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Anniversary Carl and Dollie Olson 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 50 Years Ago She Said "YES" Happy Anniversary Stanley and Catherine Hemann Happy 50th Anniversary Happy Anniversary Joe and Jane Cook Celebrating 50 Years Happy Anniversary Randy and Debra Levenhagen 75th Wedding Anniversary Happy Anniversary Gordon and Wava June Wickwire