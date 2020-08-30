 Skip to main content
70th Anniversary
0 comments

Roger and Shirley (Hansen) Wyborny were married September 3, 1950, in Rock Falls. Their children are Vicki (Brian) Pederson and Mark (Lucia) Wyborny. They have 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.

In celebration of their anniversary, a curbside/drive by card shower will be held on Sunday, August 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at their home in Rock Falls. Cards may be sent to: 9 West River Street, Rock Falls, IA 50467. Drive in and/or honk as you go by to congratulate them on their big day!

