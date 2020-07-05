60th Anniversary / 80th Birthday Open House

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry & Maxine O’Connor of Mason City will celebrate their 60th anniversary on July 16, 2020. Jerry also celebrated his 80th birthday on June 23rd.

There will be an open house celebrating these 2 events on Saturday, July 11th from 4-7 p.m. at the Gary O’Connor farm at 23097 200th St., Rockford, Iowa.

Jerry & Maxine were married on July 16, 1960 at St. John Catholic Church in Cartersville, Iowa. Hosting the event will be their children, Don & Carol O’Connor of Mason City, Sue & Joe Paulus, Gary & Laurie O’Connor, & Janet & Dennis Willert all of Rockford.

The couple also has 12 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren, with 2 more on the way.

Greetings can be sent to: 135 Sunny Circle, Mason City, IA 50401.

