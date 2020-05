Richard and Mary (Schroeder) Squier are celebrating their 50th anniversary after being married on May 23, 1970.

Cards and wishes can be sent to: 836 15th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401. No gifts please.

Having a party to celebrate this occasion with family and friends at later date on Sunday, July 5, at Charles MacNider Art Museum, 1-4 p.m., when it is safe to gather in groups again.