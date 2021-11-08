50th Anniversary Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Anniversary Dean and Janice Hauge 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 50th Anniversary Happy Anniversary Joe and Jane Cook 60th Anniversary Happy Anniversary Glenn & Marie Borchardt Happy 10th Anniversary & Birth of Your Baby Girl Congratulations Samantha & Norris