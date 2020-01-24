Amy Taylor hired by MercyOne Integrative Medicine

Dr. Amy Taylor, MD has joined the Integrative Medicine team at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Taylor has over 12 years of combined medical experience. She specializes in clinical hypnosis for weight loss, anxiety and stress management to improve overall wellness.
Dr. Taylor works at MercyOne Medical Center West, 910 N Eisenhower Ave. in Mason City.
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is a connected system of health care facilities with more than 2,500 employees.