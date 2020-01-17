Amy Kaduce joins KCMR-FM as new general manager

The KCMR Radio Board of Directors has named Amy Kaduce as its new general manager.

Kaduce is a senior engineering project assistant at Collins Aerospace (formerly Rockwell Collins)in Cedar Rapids. She previously worked as a director and senior producer at KIMT-TV, Mason City. She has also worked as a producer at KMTV in Omaha and as executive producer and assistant news director at KGAN/KFXA-TV, Cedar Rapids.

A native of Ventura, Kaduce graduated from the University of Iowa with degrees in journalism and cinema, and a minor in music.

“I’m very excited to get back to my North Iowa roots and to be a part of KCMR’s mission of being a positive influence in the community. I look forward to reacquainting myself to the area and its people,” said Kaduce.

“We are delighted to have Amy on board,” said KCMR Board President Jim Paape. “Her skills are ideally suited to lead KCMR into the future.”

Kaduce will start her duties at KCMR on Feb. 24. She succeeds Bill Schickel, who is retiring as the station’s general manager, after serving in the position for 23 years. He will work with Kaduce during her first week and will continue serving as mayor of Mason City.

