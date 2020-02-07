American Cancer Society honors Relay For Life of Franklin County

Participants and volunteers of the Relay For Life of Franklin County recnetly received an American Cancer Society Spirit of Relay Award.

The 2019 Spirit of Relay Awards are divided into two categories: data-determined and nomination-based. All nominations must show leadership within a category making an impact on Relay For Life. A group of national Relay For Life volunteers carefully reviews all nominations and selects winners for each category.

The data-determined awards are based on total data collected by the cancer socety. Awards include two communities in North Iowa that were recognized in the following category.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

• Nationwide Per Capita Award: awarded to the top five per capita counties in one of the 16 population size categories based on net income.

Relay For Life of Franklin County - #3 Per Capita in the Nation in the 10-14.9K category with an average $7.43 per person raised.

Relay For Life of Winnebago County - #4 Per Capita in the Nation in the 10-14.9K category with an average $7.24 per person raised.

For more information on Relay For Life of Franklin County on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Band Shell Park in Hampton, visit Relayforlife.org/franklincountyia or contact Sheri Bogue at 641-892-4260 or sheribogue@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0