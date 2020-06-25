ALDI to expand curbside grocery pickup
Aldi 8

The Mason City Aldi location.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

ALDI is expanding its curbside grocery pickup. After a successful pilot in select markets, Curbside Grocery Pickup will be available in nearly 600 ALDI stores, including Mason City, across the country by the end of July.

At shop.ALDI.us, customers can access the full selection of ALDI products. To find the nearest ALDI store that offers Curbside Grocery Pickup, please visit shop.ALDI.us or open the ALDI mobile app. Shoppers simply fill their online carts and select a pickup time and location at checkout. Designated parking spots are clearly marked when they arrive at their ALDI and an employee will load groceries into their car.

ALDI has nearly 2,000 stores across 36 states, and is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. 

