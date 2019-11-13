{{featured_button_text}}

Elderbridge Agency on Aging and North Iowa Community Action are partnering to bring some Christmas cheer to low-income senior citizens of Cerro Gordo County. 

The agencies are looking for community members and businesses to provide wrapped gifts for these seniors.

If you are interested in adopting a senior, please contact Lori Brandt at North Iowa Community Action Organization at 641-423-7766, ext. 11 or lbrandt@nicao-online.org.

