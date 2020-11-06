Adopt a senior for Christmas through Elderbridge Agency

Elderbridge Agency on Aging and North Iowa Community Action Organization have partnered for “Santa for Seniors.”

Each senior who is looking to be adopted will request their needs and wants, which will include their favorite color and sizes. This information will be used when purchasing a gift. Due to confidentiality, names cannot be disclosed. However, Elderbridge Agency on Aging and North Iowa Community Action Organization will ensure that the specific senior and sponsor are matched.

If you would like to adopt a senior or multiple seniors please contact Lori Brandt from North Iowa Community Action Organization at 641-423-7766 extension 11 or by email lbrandt@nicao-online.org and let her know you’d like to adopt a senior.

Gifts should be wrapped and ready to go when they are dropped off to North Iowa Community Action Organization, Attn: Lori Brandt, 100 First St. NW, Suite 140, Mason City, IA 50401. Drop-off times are 9 a.m.-4:20 p.m., Dec. 14, and 8 a.m.-noon, Dec. 15, 2020. Santa's helpers will be wearing masks and delivering the gifts to the doors of the seniors adopted.

