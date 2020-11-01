 Skip to main content
5k Run with Rudolph on Nov. 28
5k Run with Rudolph on Nov. 28

Kick off the holidays with a 5K walk/run along beautiful State Street at Main Street Mason City's 3rd Annual Run with Rudolph on Nov. 28. Get in the holiday spirit and “dress up.” The $25 entry fee includes a long sleeve T-shirt (must be registered before Nov. 3 to receive shirt. Bottled water will be provided.

Those who wish to run/walk virtually can contact Main Street Mason City after registering and they will set up your T-shirt pick up time.   

Home for the Holidays

Main Street Mason City's Run with Rudolph and the lighting of the Christmas Tree in Central Park will be held Nov. 28 this year.

Late registration fee: $25 after Nov. 3, with no T-shirt included.

Early T-shirt pickup will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Main Street Mason City office, located at 9 N. Federal Avenue.

Race day pick up, check in, and late registration is at 8:30 a.m. at Central Park across from the Chamber. When picking up, please maintain a 6-foot distance, and a mask is requested at registration.

Race Route: Line up on North Federal between State Street and First Street NW. Runners will run East on State Street until the turn around on Illinois Street and head back on State Street finishing where the race started.

Then join in the Backward Parade starting at 4 p.m. and the official lighting of the Central Park tree at 5 p.m. 

