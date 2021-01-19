50 Years & Going Strong

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY ROGER & KAY HEDEGARD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Colleen Frein has been promoted to vice president of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.
Jean Mujica is retiring from Clear Lake Bank & Trust after 40 years in the industry.
Newman Catholic High School recently released its honor rolls for the first quarter.
John and Carole (Stowe) Luse were married January 22, 1971, in Mason City, Iowa. They worked and raised their two daughters, Tara & Erin, …
Grant applications can now be submitted to the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation’s 2021 grant cycle. The online grant application may be…
Grace Hartzell, of Garner, will celebrate her 100th birthday on January 14, 2021. Cards and wishes may be sent to her at Cardinal Grove, 1355 …
Retirement - Frito-Lay / PepsiCo Don Fix of Mason City. 42 years of service.
Happy 50th Anniversary Bob and Judy Nessett!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.