 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Legion Honor Guard at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Monday, May 30

  • Updated
  • 0
Folded American flag
Shutterstock

Post 121 will be honoring Veterans and service members with Honor Guard with the firing of rifles and playing of Taps. at the Winnebago County Courthouse Memorial at 10 a.m. Boy Scout Troop 418 will be joining them.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News