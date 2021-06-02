Name: Alice Primary Breed: Domestic Short Hair Gender: Female Entry Date: 05/24/21 Birth Date: Declawed: No Adoption Fee: $105.00 Full... View on PetFinder
One man was injured in a shooting incident that took place in Mason City Wednesday night.
A head-on collision between two trucks in Clear Lake injured two on Friday evening.
The third day of the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival featured nearly 80 parade entries. We spotlighted some of our favorites.
Eric James Dirksen, 35, of rural Mason City, received a seven-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to enticing a minor in 2020.
The date for closing is on or around August 28. The former Sears building could also soon see a total redevelopment.
The four owners and operators, Marc and Michelle Murray, as well as Anne Schmit and Gary Schmit, are working with Mark Repp to get up and running.
Up and down North Federal Avenue, in what's known as Mason City's North End, there's plenty happening.
Take a look at some notable figures who, at one point, lived in Clear Lake. Who would you add to the list?
Music gets going each night during the North Iowa Fair at 6:30 p.m. at the performance grounds.
Along with celebrating his 154th birthday, he is here to celebrate the community that has honored his legacy and preserved the Stockman House and the Historic Park Inn Hotel, both prime examples of his Prairie School Architecture.
