Algona 3, Webster City 2
The Algona volleyball team won a five-set match over Webster City on Thursday, as the Bulldogs won their second straight match to improve to 2-3 on the season.
The Bulldogs won the first set, 25-20, and then fell in set two, 22-25. In the third set, Algona won 25-19, while Webster City won a close fourth set by a 26-24 score. The fifth set went down to the wire, but Algona came out with a 16-14 win.
Algona will try to extend its winning streak, at a home tournament at Algona High School on Saturday.
