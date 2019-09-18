Algona 3, Clear Lake 0

The Algona volleyball team won its fourth match in its past five contests with a 3-0 sweep of Clear Lake on Tuesday. 

The Bulldogs won the match with set scores of 25-14, 25-21, and 25-18, and are now 9-9 on the season. It was the sixth straight loss for Clear Lake, who is now 4-7. The Lions will play on Thursday at Crestwood, while Algona will play next Tuesday against Clarrion-Goldfield-Dows.

