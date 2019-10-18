Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Algona 0

The Algona volleyball team suffered a sweep at the hands of the Cowboys on Thursday, as the Bulldogs fell in three sets, all by scores of 25-17. 

The loss snapped a two-match winning streak for the Bulldogs, as they fell to 16-17 on the season. Algona will play on Saturday, in a home tournament.

