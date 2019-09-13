Humboldt 3, Algona 0

The Algona volleyball team fell in straight sets to Humboldt on Thursday, as the Wildcats took the match by scores of 25-17, 25-11, and 25-22.

With the loss, Algona is now 5-7 on the season. The Bulldogs will play again on Saturday in a tournament at Spencer High School.

