Urbandale 2, Algona 0

The Algona volleyball team lost its first match of the season on Tuesday, as the Bulldogs fell to Urbandale by two sets. 

In the first set, the Bulldogs fell behind early, and lost by a 21-10 score. In the second set, Urbandale was victorious, 21-5. 

With the loss, Algona falls to 0-1 on the season. The Bulldogs' next match will be on September 5, against Webster City.  

