Urbandale 2, Algona 0
The Algona volleyball team lost its first match of the season on Tuesday, as the Bulldogs fell to Urbandale by two sets.
In the first set, the Bulldogs fell behind early, and lost by a 21-10 score. In the second set, Urbandale was victorious, 21-5.
With the loss, Algona falls to 0-1 on the season. The Bulldogs' next match will be on September 5, against Webster City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.