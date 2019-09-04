Algona 2, Fort Dodge 0
The Algona volleyball team swept Fort Dodge, 2-0, on Tuesday, as the Bulldogs dominated the Dodgers by set scores of 21-8, and 21-5.
Senior Molly McCauley had a team-high six kills in 15 attempts, while senior Abby Holmes was close behind, with five kills of her own. Holmes also had eight digs on the day.
The win was the Bulldogs' first victory of the season. They will play at home on Thursday, against Webster City.
