Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
The Algona football team stayed perfect with a close win on Friday night, as the Bulldogs beat Spirit Lake by just two points, 34-32.
The win puts the Bulldogs just one win away from a perfect season, and an outright district title. They will play at home next week, against Southeast Valley.
