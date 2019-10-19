Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32

The Algona football team stayed perfect with a close win on Friday night, as the Bulldogs beat Spirit Lake by just two points, 34-32. 

The win puts the Bulldogs just one win away from a perfect season, and an outright district title. They will play at home next week, against Southeast Valley. 

