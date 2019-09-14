Algona 34, Emmetsburg 14

The Algona football team won yet another dominant game on Friday, as the Bulldogs beat Emmetsburg by 20 points, 34-14. 

Algona is now 3-0 on the season, and will play its next game on Friday, at Webster City.

