Algona 34, Webster City 33

The Algona football team got a close win at Webster City on Friday, as the Bulldogs beat the Lynx by a single point, 34-33.

With the win, Algona improved to 4-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura next Friday. 

