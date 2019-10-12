Algona 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 7

The Algona Bulldogs took down the Midgets by a score of 48-7 on Friday night, as the Bulldogs continued to dominate their opponents this season. 

With the win, Algona improved to 7-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will play their final regular season road game Friday at Spirit Lake.

