Algona 50, Hampton-Dumont-6

The Algona football team dominated the Hampton-Dumont on Friday night by a 50-6 score. The win was the second on the season for Algona, while Hampton-Dumont fell to 0-2. 

Algona will play against Emmetsburg on Friday, while Hampton-Dumont will take on South Hardin.

