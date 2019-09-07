Algona 50, Hampton-Dumont-6
The Algona football team dominated the Hampton-Dumont on Friday night by a 50-6 score. The win was the second on the season for Algona, while Hampton-Dumont fell to 0-2.
Algona will play against Emmetsburg on Friday, while Hampton-Dumont will take on South Hardin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.