Algona 48, Green County 15

The Algona football team beat Greene County by a score of 48-15 on Friday night, in the 2A state quarterfinals.

Greene County ends it season with an overall record of 9-2, while the Bulldogs advance to next week's state semifinal round at the UNI-Dome. Algona will play on Friday at 4 p.m., against No. 4 seeded OABCIG. 

