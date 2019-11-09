Algona 48, Green County 15
The Algona football team beat Greene County by a score of 48-15 on Friday night, in the 2A state quarterfinals.
Greene County ends it season with an overall record of 9-2, while the Bulldogs advance to next week's state semifinal round at the UNI-Dome. Algona will play on Friday at 4 p.m., against No. 4 seeded OABCIG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.