Alex Fischbach at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Nov. 6

Progress 2021 - Mason City restaurants - Fat Hill Brewing

Fat Hill Brewing on North Federal Avenue in Mason City.

American Idol XIV contestant Alex Fischbach is bringing his unique brand of up-to-the-moment soul-flavored pop to Mason City all the way from Moline, Illinois.  With a mix of guitar, piano, ukulele, and a big, big voice, Alex loves to play everything from Elvis to Kings of Leon to the Jonas Brothers.  No admission fee for this cozy afternoon show.  Performance begins at 3 p.m.

