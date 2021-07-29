Air quality alert issued for all of Iowa through Friday

An air quality alert is in effect for the entire state of Iowa.

"Northerly winds behind a cold front are bringing smoke from wildfires out west and in Canada into Iowa," an alert from the National Weather Service (NWS) said. "Heavy smoke is expected to arrive early this afternoon in northwest Iowa."

As of Thursday afternoon, Iowa's northwest corner had the lowest air quality conditions, deemed "unhealthy," according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

"The smoke is expected to travel south and east across the state, reaching I-80 by around midnight tonight and extending to southern Iowa by 5 a.m. Friday," the NWS alert said.

Smoke is expected to linger across the state through much of Friday. As it does, fine particle levels present in the air are expected to linger in the "Orange" Air Quality Index (AQI) category, which is considered unhealthy especially for sensitive groups.

Fine particle levels are expected to improve starting around noon on Friday. By mid-afternoon Friday, it's anticipated that air quality should improve below alert levels statewide.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

